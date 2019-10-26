MIKE FINK, 79, passed Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. He was the owner and operator of MF Electric Inc. and attended The Pointe Church. He is survived by wife, Carol; children, Michael, Adam, Jenni Hoskins and Todd; siblings, Adam, Ele Campbell and Margaret Schenkel; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral Service is 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to The Pointe Church or Fort Wayne Rescue Mission.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 26, 2019