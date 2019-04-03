MIKE SESLAR, 75, of Antwerp, Ohio, died Monday, April 1, 2019. Service is 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Antwerp, with viewing from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Viewing also from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Dooley Funeral Home, Antwerp. www.dooleyfuneralhome.com
Dooley Funeral Home
202 W River St
Antwerp, OH 45813
(419) 258-5684
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 3, 2019