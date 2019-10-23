MIKE SMEAD, 77, of Churu-busco, went home to the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. He was born Feb. 18, 1942, in Fort Wayne, the son of the late Arthur and Geraldine (Bleek-man) Smead. Mike worked for over 50 years for the same avionics company, which is now BAE Systems. He attended My Father's House and Life Bridge Church. "He loved the Lord with his whole heart". He enjoyed corvettes, raising turtles, spending time with his daughters and grandsons, and was especially passionate about helping and ministering to others. "Mike always made time for people who were hurting or were in need - unconditional love...that was Mike!" Surviving are his daughters, Rebecca (Eric Eby) Smead, and Christiane (James); and grandchildren, James and Maxton. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow service at Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 23, 2019