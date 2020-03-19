Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MILAN F. "BOB" BLESSING. View Sign Service Information Sheets & Childs Funeral Home 206 N Main St Churubusco , IN 46723 (260)-693-2907 Send Flowers Obituary

MILAN "BOB" F. BLESSING, 94, of rural Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home near Arcola. Born in Fort Wayne on July 8, 1925, he was a son of the late Fred and Georgia (Valentine) Blessing. He spent his formative years in Arcola, graduating from Arcola High School in 1944. Milan was married to Helen Busche on June 14, 1947 in Fort Wayne. The couple moved to their present home in 1979. He owned and operated Blessing Farms Brown Swiss and Blessing's Milk Transport. He also was a basketball referee for many years. A lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Lake Township, he served in several administrative positions at the church. He was also a member of the Allen County Farm Bureau, Arcola Lions Club and served for many years on the board of directors of the National Brown Swiss Association. He also served on the original finance committee for Northwest Allen County Schools. "Milan never knew a stranger and if you were new to him it didn't take long for you to become friends." Milan is survived by his wife of 72 years, Helen Blessing; two sons, Steven (Rosalie) Blessing and Stanton (Brenda) Blessing; three daughters, Sandra (William) Werling, Sheryl (Steven) Baker and Shirley (Lonnie) Caffee; 11 grandchildren, Jonathon (Traci), Joseph (Heidi), Jason (Erika) Werling, Dana (Kyle) Schroeder, Brian (Christine) Blessing, Daniel (Heather) Baker, Amy (Jason) Jagger, Angela (Andrew) Lengerich, Brett (Lacey) Caffee, Addie (Austin) Shoppell, and Caid (Marissa) Blessing; 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Charlotte Schaefer and Gaynel Graft; and a brother, Kenneth Blessing. At this time there will only be private family services. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Burial taking place at Eel River Cemetery, Allen County. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church, Lake Township or Heartland Hospice. To send an online note to the family, visit



MILAN "BOB" F. BLESSING, 94, of rural Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home near Arcola. Born in Fort Wayne on July 8, 1925, he was a son of the late Fred and Georgia (Valentine) Blessing. He spent his formative years in Arcola, graduating from Arcola High School in 1944. Milan was married to Helen Busche on June 14, 1947 in Fort Wayne. The couple moved to their present home in 1979. He owned and operated Blessing Farms Brown Swiss and Blessing's Milk Transport. He also was a basketball referee for many years. A lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Lake Township, he served in several administrative positions at the church. He was also a member of the Allen County Farm Bureau, Arcola Lions Club and served for many years on the board of directors of the National Brown Swiss Association. He also served on the original finance committee for Northwest Allen County Schools. "Milan never knew a stranger and if you were new to him it didn't take long for you to become friends." Milan is survived by his wife of 72 years, Helen Blessing; two sons, Steven (Rosalie) Blessing and Stanton (Brenda) Blessing; three daughters, Sandra (William) Werling, Sheryl (Steven) Baker and Shirley (Lonnie) Caffee; 11 grandchildren, Jonathon (Traci), Joseph (Heidi), Jason (Erika) Werling, Dana (Kyle) Schroeder, Brian (Christine) Blessing, Daniel (Heather) Baker, Amy (Jason) Jagger, Angela (Andrew) Lengerich, Brett (Lacey) Caffee, Addie (Austin) Shoppell, and Caid (Marissa) Blessing; 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Charlotte Schaefer and Gaynel Graft; and a brother, Kenneth Blessing. At this time there will only be private family services. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Burial taking place at Eel River Cemetery, Allen County. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church, Lake Township or Heartland Hospice. To send an online note to the family, visit www.sheetsandchilds.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close