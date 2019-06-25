MILDRED C. KOONS, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, 7:01 p.m., at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. She is survived by children, Larry Koons of Petoskey, Mich., Jay Koons of Indianapolis, Ind., Kelly (wife, Jody) Koons of Springdale, Ark., Pat (husband, Jim) Marcuccilli of Fort Wayne, and Shannon (husband, Eric) Persinger of Fort Wayne; 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at The Chapel, 2505 W. Hamilton Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Pastor Rick Hawks officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Marion, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 25, 2019