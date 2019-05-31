Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MILDRED COLDERBANK RICHTER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MILDRED COLDERBANK RICHTER, 94, of Fort Wayne, died peacefully on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Mildred was a retired Home Economics and English teacher from New Haven and Harding High Schools. She loved her sewing, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren and was a lover of all animals. She enjoyed traveling and traveled to many exotic and far away places. She is survived by her two children, Bill (Sandra) Colderbank of Fort Collins, Colo., and Kathy (Steve) Heckman of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Tania (Rob) Colderbank, Derek (Laura) Colderbank, Micah (Jared) Stone, Bryan (Jennifer) Heckman, and Joanna (Patrick) Chadwell; and five great-grandchildren, Justin Heckman, Megan Heckman, Kaiden Chadwell, Brecken Stone, and Linden Stone. She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Colderbank; and second husband, Robert Richter. A Celebration of Life service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 6301 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. All that knew and loved Mildred are invited to come and share. There will be a private interment in Terre Haute on June 8, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mildred's name to Calvary U.M.C. or Allen County S.P.C.A.

MILDRED COLDERBANK RICHTER, 94, of Fort Wayne, died peacefully on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Mildred was a retired Home Economics and English teacher from New Haven and Harding High Schools. She loved her sewing, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren and was a lover of all animals. She enjoyed traveling and traveled to many exotic and far away places. She is survived by her two children, Bill (Sandra) Colderbank of Fort Collins, Colo., and Kathy (Steve) Heckman of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Tania (Rob) Colderbank, Derek (Laura) Colderbank, Micah (Jared) Stone, Bryan (Jennifer) Heckman, and Joanna (Patrick) Chadwell; and five great-grandchildren, Justin Heckman, Megan Heckman, Kaiden Chadwell, Brecken Stone, and Linden Stone. She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Colderbank; and second husband, Robert Richter. A Celebration of Life service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 6301 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. All that knew and loved Mildred are invited to come and share. There will be a private interment in Terre Haute on June 8, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mildred's name to Calvary U.M.C. or Allen County S.P.C.A. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close