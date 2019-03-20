MILDRED FAYE MESSMER, 91, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Born in Brookside, Ky., Mildred was the daughter of the late Andrew and Ellen Smith. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandma to her family. She loved music, playing piano, and traveling. Surviving are her children, John (Gail) May, Linda (Scott) Schwartz, Karen (Eugene) Endris, Robert (Melanie) Messmer, and Larry (Dorte) Moses; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and sister, Dotsy (Ralph) Nusbaum. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Messmer; brothers, Max and Robert Smith; and grandson, Colton Messmer. Calling is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Memorials may be made to Mildred's grandson Ezra Messmer's Education Fund c/o Melanie Messmer.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 20, 2019