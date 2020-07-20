MILDRED I. "MIDGE" POOK, 91, of Gallatin, Tenn., formerly of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Born on Jan. 7, 1929 in Kosciusko County, she was a daughter of the late J. Earl and V. Marie (Fisher) Johnson. Mildred worked at home, caring for and raising her family. Surviving family include her daughters, Jill (Ray) Button of Orange, Calif. and Teresa (Rex) Massey of Gallatin, Tenn.; sons, Mark of Columbia City, Ind. and Jack of Nashville, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Regan (Brandon) Schnug, Brock Pook and Danny Pook; and one great-grandchild, Cole Schnug. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by Alvin L. "Al" Pook; daughter, Sherry Pook; sisters, Marilyn Weikel and Lois Rockey; and brothers, Walter, Ernest, Robert, Russell, and Lawrence Johnson. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in South Whitley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago (IL 60601) alz.org or National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI), 4301 Wilson Blvd., Arlington (VA 22203) nami.org. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com