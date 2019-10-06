Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MILDRED JANE "MILLIE" (JACOBS) TROYER. View Sign Service Information Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Services 1341 N BALDWIN Ave. Marion , IN 46952-1913 (765)-664-5030 Send Flowers Obituary

MILDRED "MILLIE" JANE (JACOBS) TROYER, 95, of Marion, Ind., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Marion. Born in Fort Wayne on May 14, 1924, she was a daughter of the late John W. and Irene (Shores) Jacobs. On May 19, 1978, she married Richard "Dick" W. Troyer. Millie graduated from North Webster High School in 1942. She was an ordained minister and served the Lord faithfully. She served as Executive Director of Limberlost Girl Scout Council, (Fort Wayne) from 1953-62. In 1963, she founded All Tribes Christian Camp on St. Joseph Island, Ontario, Canada. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Cindy Charney, Lynn Gates, John Jacobs, Niles Jacobs, Thomas "Tom" Jacobs, Charles "Chuck" Jacobs, and Mary Graft; stepsons, David (Patricia) Troyer of LaOtto; George (Mary Ann) Troyer of Frankfort; and Jim (Beverly) Troyer of Churubusco; stepdaughter, Becky (Alvin) Wooters of Denton, N.C.; godchildren, Brad Bollinger and Beth Bollinger-Kidd of Grand Rapids, Mich.; grandchildren, Rachel, Aaron, Naomi, Jon, Dan, Tim, Tom, Sharyn, Stephanie, Amy, Joy, Debbie, and Beth; numerous great-grandchildren; special nephew, Dale (Connie) Whonsetler of Marion, Ind.; and very special friend and caregiver, Beverly Hill. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard W. Troyer; brothers, John W. Jacobs and Charles "Chick" Jacobs; and sisters, Betty Jacobs Foote and Ruth Jacobs Karrarker. A celebration of life memorial service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at College Wesleyan Church, 200 E. 38th St., Marion, Ind., with a celebration service held at All Tribes Camp, Ontario, Canada at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to All Tribes Camp, 1065 Hilton Rd., RR 1, Richards Landing, ON P0R 1J0, via Indiana Wesleyan University, 4201 S. Washington St., Marion (IN 46953). An extended obituary can be found online at

MILDRED "MILLIE" JANE (JACOBS) TROYER, 95, of Marion, Ind., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Marion. Born in Fort Wayne on May 14, 1924, she was a daughter of the late John W. and Irene (Shores) Jacobs. On May 19, 1978, she married Richard "Dick" W. Troyer. Millie graduated from North Webster High School in 1942. She was an ordained minister and served the Lord faithfully. She served as Executive Director of Limberlost Girl Scout Council, (Fort Wayne) from 1953-62. In 1963, she founded All Tribes Christian Camp on St. Joseph Island, Ontario, Canada. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Cindy Charney, Lynn Gates, John Jacobs, Niles Jacobs, Thomas "Tom" Jacobs, Charles "Chuck" Jacobs, and Mary Graft; stepsons, David (Patricia) Troyer of LaOtto; George (Mary Ann) Troyer of Frankfort; and Jim (Beverly) Troyer of Churubusco; stepdaughter, Becky (Alvin) Wooters of Denton, N.C.; godchildren, Brad Bollinger and Beth Bollinger-Kidd of Grand Rapids, Mich.; grandchildren, Rachel, Aaron, Naomi, Jon, Dan, Tim, Tom, Sharyn, Stephanie, Amy, Joy, Debbie, and Beth; numerous great-grandchildren; special nephew, Dale (Connie) Whonsetler of Marion, Ind.; and very special friend and caregiver, Beverly Hill. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard W. Troyer; brothers, John W. Jacobs and Charles "Chick" Jacobs; and sisters, Betty Jacobs Foote and Ruth Jacobs Karrarker. A celebration of life memorial service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at College Wesleyan Church, 200 E. 38th St., Marion, Ind., with a celebration service held at All Tribes Camp, Ontario, Canada at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to All Tribes Camp, 1065 Hilton Rd., RR 1, Richards Landing, ON P0R 1J0, via Indiana Wesleyan University, 4201 S. Washington St., Marion (IN 46953). An extended obituary can be found online at www.nswcares.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close