MILDRED JUANITA PENDERGRASS, 78, "the Angels took her home to Heaven" on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Leo, Ind. Born in Jewell Ridge, Va., she was a daughter of the late Ira Wade and Vernie Esther (Christian) Roberts. She married Kyle Pendergrass on April 20, 1961; and he survives. She was strong in her faith and was a member of Grabill Missionary Church. Juanita was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed. Surviving are her children, Lisa (Dave) DeStefano, Rebecca Pendergrass, and Philip Pendergrass; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Milfred Roberts, Johnny Roberts, Lynn Bales, and Lavina (Bob) Rye. She was also preceded in death by siblings, Buddy Roberts and Jimmy Roberts. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, with calling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial service will be private.