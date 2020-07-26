1/1
MILDRED JUANITA PENDERGRASS
MILDRED JUANITA PENDERGRASS, 78, "the Angels took her home to Heaven" on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Leo, Ind. Born in Jewell Ridge, Va., she was a daughter of the late Ira Wade and Vernie Esther (Christian) Roberts. She married Kyle Pendergrass on April 20, 1961; and he survives. She was strong in her faith and was a member of Grabill Missionary Church. Juanita was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed. Surviving are her children, Lisa (Dave) DeStefano, Rebecca Pendergrass, and Philip Pendergrass; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Milfred Roberts, Johnny Roberts, Lynn Bales, and Lavina (Bob) Rye. She was also preceded in death by siblings, Buddy Roberts and Jimmy Roberts. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, with calling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial service will be private.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
JUL
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
