MILDRED L. "MIMI" COPPOCK, 87, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Claridge Health care Center in Lake Bluff, Ill. Born Sept. 24, 1932, in Randolph County, Ind., she was the eighth child of Harry F. and M. Myretta Sumwalt. She graduated from Hartford City High School in 1951. She graduated from cosmetology school in 1963 and was a hairdresser in Muncie and Hartford City. She was a member of Blackhawk Baptist Church from 1973 until she moved with her family to the Chicago area in 2007. She loved music and gardening. Surviving are her daughter, Linda (Ned) Brause of Holland, Mich.; three grandsons, John E. Cearbaugh of Fort Wayne, Nathan J. Brause and David D. Brause, both of Holland, Mich.; sister, Harriet E. (Harry) Andersen of Sun City, Ariz.; and brother, Max (Betty) Sumwalt of Muncie, Ind. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda (Bill) Cearbaugh, in 1979. A memorial service will be held at the Concordia Gardens Chapel in Fort Wayne at a later date.

