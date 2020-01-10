MILDRED M. "MICKIE" HOUSMAN, 97, of Auburn, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her son's home in Auburn. Born Dec. 24, 1922, in Ashley, she was a daughter of the late George A. and Haddy M. (Robinett) Milks. Mickie married Sherman W. Housman on Aug. 4, 1940, in Ashley; he passed away on May 15, 1992. She worked in customer service for Presto Print in Fort Wayne for 15 years, retiring in 1983. Mickie was a member of Christ Church at Georgetown in Fort Wayne. Mickie was a life-long gardener often winning "Yard of the Month" awards in her community. She also was an avid walker, logging over 12,000 miles over a 25-year span. Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Jacquelin and Dr. Alan Cadkin of Ft. Myers, Fla.; son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Rebecca Housman of Auburn; 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Helen Vandermark; and brother, Arnold Milks. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with the Rev. Kevin Duval officiating. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to Parkview Hospice. To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 10, 2020