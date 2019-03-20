MILDRED MAE DOVEY, 91, of Larwill, Ind., passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, 6:48 p.m., at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. She was born on May 23, 1927 in Fort wayne. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday March 21, 2019, at DeMoney - Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Private burial in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions in memory of Mildred may be made to Parkview Whitley Home Health Care & Hospice. To send the family an online condolence, visit www.demoneygrimes.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 20, 2019