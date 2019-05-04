Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MILDRED MAXINE (LYDY) ROUSSEY. View Sign Service Information Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals 6810 Old Trail Road Fort Wayne , IN 46809 (260)-747-3186 Send Flowers Obituary

MILDRED MAXINE (LYDY) ROUSSEY, 98, of Clarksville, Tenn., formerly of Ossian and Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Ahava Health care in Clarks ville. Born Nov. 8, 1920, in Ossian, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Augustus and Naomi (Scott) Lydy. She worked as a secretary at General Electric for a few years before working as a house wife and mother. She was a long time member at St. Therese Catholic Church, Fort Wayne. She raised and sold over 3,000 mums for many years. She provided help and support to many of her siblings, family, and friends for years. Surviving family include her sons, Jim (Lynda) Roussey of Fort Wayne, Ron (Marcia) Roussey of Forest Hill, Calif., and Randy (Stacy) Roussey of Clarksville, Tenn.; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in passing by her husband, John Louis Roussey, whom she was married to for 47 years; one daughter, Betty Ann; 13 siblings, and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at St. Louis Besancon Catholic Church, 15535 Lincoln Highway East, New Haven, with visitation 30 minutes prior. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne. Burial will be in the St. Louis Besancon Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. Louis Besancon Catholic Church. Condolences may be left online at



