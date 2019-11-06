Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MILDRED "MILLIE" (EVANS) PFEIFFER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MILDRED "MILLIE" (EVANS) PFEIFFER, 91, of Decatur, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at her residence in Decatur. She was born in Putnam County, Ohio, on May 27, 1928, a daughter of the late Lowell Stirn and Caroline Heising. In 1947, she married Howard L. Evans, who preceded her in death, and then in 1978, she married Howard Pfeiffer, who passed away in 2007. She was a member of the former First Presbyterian Church for 63 years, until it closed in 2017. She is now a member of Zion United Church of Christ. Millie was active in the church, volunteering and dedicating her life to serving others on various committees. She was a Deacon, a Session member of the church and was active in Women of the Moose (WOTM). She was a homemaker and worked at CTS, in Berne, for 17 years, retiring in 1988. Surviving are her three sons, Daniel L. (Carla) Evans, Donald E. Evans and David H. Evans all of Decatur; two daughters, Diane K. Evans of Greenville, Ohio and DeeAnn M. Coyne of Decatur; one half-brother, Franklin Stirn of Delphos, Ohio; three sisters, Mary Jane Elwer of Adrian, Mich., Elizabeth "Betty" Klaus of Landeck, Ohio and Carol (Alvis) Hardemann of Lima, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Mark (Beth) Evans, Matthew Evans, Mason Kraft, McAaron Kraft, Malon (Kelly) Kraft, Thomas (Darius Boyce) Coyne and Alexis Coyne; three step-grandchildren; two-great-grandchildren; and nine step-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Lucy Elling; a brother, Harold "Sonny" Merschman; and a grandson, Michael Evans. Funeral Service is 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, Decatur, with calling one hour prior. The Rev. Randy Rossman officiating. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the funeral home, with a Moose Memorial Service starting at 7 p.m. Burial will immediately follow service in Decatur Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Zion United Church of Christ, Delphos St. John School or Mooseheart.

