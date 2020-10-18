1/1
MILDRED "MILLIE" ROBISON
1922 - 2020
MILDRED "MILLIE" ROBISON, 97, went peacefully home to Jesus on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. She was born Dec. 2, 1922 to Frank and Mary Stuckey, who preceded her in death. Millie was married on Nov. 30, 1946 in Leo, Ind. to Robert R. Robison for 67 years. He preceded her in death on Aug. 24, 2013. She worked at GE and Grabill License Branch, but most of all enjoyed time at home with family, friends, and her cat, "Fiona". Millie is survived by her daughter, Tana (Tom) Theard of Fort Wayne; son, Randee (Peggy) Robison of Winona Lake, Ind.; four grandchildren, Kristin, Brad, Robb, and Ross; eight great-grandchildren, Conner, Hayden, Millie, Addison, Ella, Trey, Redding, and Rafe. Due to COVID-19 a private family service will be held and she will be laid to rest at Leo Memorial Cemetery of Leo, Ind. Memorials may be made to Grabill Missionary Church or Parkview Hospice. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

October 18, 2020
Tana, Randee and family -- So sorry to learn of your mom's passing. We will be praying for your peace and comfort as your mourn a life well-lived and celebrate her home-going, knowing she is resting in the arms of her Savior and re-united with your dad. Fondly,
Steve & Deb (Knepp) Todd
Friend
