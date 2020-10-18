MILDRED "MILLIE" ROBISON, 97, went peacefully home to Jesus on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. She was born Dec. 2, 1922 to Frank and Mary Stuckey, who preceded her in death. Millie was married on Nov. 30, 1946 in Leo, Ind. to Robert R. Robison for 67 years. He preceded her in death on Aug. 24, 2013. She worked at GE and Grabill License Branch, but most of all enjoyed time at home with family, friends, and her cat, "Fiona". Millie is survived by her daughter, Tana (Tom) Theard of Fort Wayne; son, Randee (Peggy) Robison of Winona Lake, Ind.; four grandchildren, Kristin, Brad, Robb, and Ross; eight great-grandchildren, Conner, Hayden, Millie, Addison, Ella, Trey, Redding, and Rafe. Due to COVID-19 a private family service will be held and she will be laid to rest at Leo Memorial Cemetery of Leo, Ind. Memorials may be made to Grabill Missionary Church or Parkview Hospice. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com