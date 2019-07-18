MILDRED RUTH (BENNINGHOFF) NASH

Obituary
MILDRED RUTH (BENNINGHOFF) NASH, 102, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She is survived by sons, Charles, David and Michael; daughters, Janis, Karen, Jeanne, and Sue; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with calling one hour prior from noon to 1 p.m. Visitation also from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 18, 2019
