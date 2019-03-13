MILDRED T. HARRIS, 85, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at Canterbury Rehabilitation Center. She was a daughter of the late Frederick D. and Eliza M. (Dixie) Fowler. She was a lifelong resident of Fort Wayne and attended Central High School. She was a retired caterer and a member of Plymouth Congregational Church. Surviving are her daughters, Laurice Harris and Carol Dates; brother, Maurice Fowler of Lexington, Mass.; sister, Karen Fowler-Williams; special nephews, Shawn Fowler and Christopher Williams; five grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, along with a host of other relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Bowen, and brothers, Ellsworth and Ulysses Fowler. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Plymouth Congregational Church, 501 W. Berry St., with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 13, 2019