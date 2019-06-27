Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MILDRED WHITE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MILDRED WHITE, 76, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Lindbergh Crossings in Anderson, Ind. Born Oct. 15, 1942, in Talladega, Ala., she was a daughter of the late Manuel and Gladys Wilson - White. Mildred graduated from Ophelia High School and moved to Fort Wayne. She later in life graduated from college in Jackson, Mich. Mildred was a faithful member St. Johns Missionary Church and sang in the choir. When her health started to fail she moved to Georgia to stay with her daughter and later came back to Indiana. Mildred leaves to cherish her memories daughter, Tammy Harris; brothers, Jerry (Addie) White and Edward White; sister, Annie Gaines Anderson; best friends, Ervin Thomas and Kent Cooper; and a host of family and friends. Mildred was also preceded in death by brothers, Robert and Eugene White. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Johns Missionary Baptist Church, 2421 S. Hanna St., Fort Wayne, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to service. Arrangements by Glazebrooks Funeral Services, Anderson, Ind.

