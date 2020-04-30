Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. MILLARD G. HATCHER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DR. MILLARD G. HATCHER, 91, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Jimmer son Lake, Angola, Ind. Born in Peoria, Ill., he was a son of the late Ralph and Pearl Hatcher. He was a 1949 graduate of the Naval Hospital Corps School and graduated Lincoln Chiropractic College of Indianapolis in 1957. Millard served honorably as a Naval Corpsman during the Korean War. He married Ellen "Joann" Gudgel in 1954; she preceded him in death on Nov. 30, 2018. Millard was a chiropractor for 38 years, retiring in, 1995. His patients meant a lot to him and he took great pride in his work. He was a member of the Shriner's and a talented singer, enjoyed by many. He enjoyed spending time with his family at the lake, enjoyed flying with his friends, traveling, and spending time outdoors. Surviving are his children, Gayle Snyder and Michael Hatcher; grandchildren, Eric (Michele) Snyder, Jena (Nate Heim) Snyder and Kaelyn (Carl) Richardson; and great-grandchildren, Elliot and Reese Snyder. Millard was also preceded in death by a son, Gregory Hatcher; sisters, Dorothy Hindert, Sara O'Dell and Bessie McClintick - Walton; brother, Lilburn Hatcher. There will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Cameron Hospice. Condolences may be left online at



