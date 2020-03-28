MILLICENT ANN SROUFE, 62, of Fort Wayne, went to her Heavenly home on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was born on April 3, 1957 in Clearwater, Fla. Surviving are her mother, Genetta Wiggin; brother, Douglas Wiggin; sisters, Julie Crandall and Rebecca Angelo; as well as many relatives and friends who all loved her. She was preceded in death by her father, George Wiggin; and sister, Elizabeth Benzinger. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 28, 2020