MINNIE E. SENTER, 85, made her transition on Saturday, May 4, 2019. As a native of Newton County, Miss., she retired from cosmetology and Mag navox after numerous years. Surviving are her husband, John M. Senter; daughters, Ellestine and Beverly E. Senter; son, John M. Senter Jr.; sister, Arretta Bufkin; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Union Baptist Church, with visitation one hour before service. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 8, 2019