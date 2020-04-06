MIRIAM M. CROUCH, 96, died Saturday, April 4, 2020. Born Aug. 15, 1923 in Pierceton, Ind., she was the daughter of Theodore and Mary (Shultz) Werstler. She retired from Rea Magnet Wire in 1986. She enjoyed reading, feeding the birds, spending time at her lake home, watching NASCAR races and Indiana basketball games, scrapbooking, playing cards, and visiting with all of her grandchildren. Spending time with her family brought her the most joy. She will be dearly missed by family and friends who enjoyed her friendship, sense of humor, creativity, and kindness. She is survived by her son, Ronald (Diane) Crouch; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Crouch; a daughter, Sandra K. Redding; and her sister, Norma Jean Messmore. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Pierceton, Ind. Preferred memorials are to Northeast Indiana Honor Flight. www.covingotnmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 6, 2020