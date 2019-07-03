MIRIAM "MIM" ROBBINS

Guest Book
  • "Mim was a wonderful lady who was always warm and friendly..."
    - Jennifer Manon
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-424-5000
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Covenant United Methodist Church
10001 Coldwater Road
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Covenant United Methodist Church
10001 Coldwater Road
View Map
Obituary
MIRIAM "MIM" ROBBINS, 83, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 29, 2019, surrounded by her family. Mim was deeply committed to her faith and served the Church through a variety of ministries, primarily musical. Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Dr. James "Jim" Robbins; proud mother of Dawn (Dan) Hoffman, Dr. James C. "Rob" (Jeana) Robbins, and Suze (Kelly) Fair; and grandmother of David, Amy, and Matt (Abby) Hoffman, Jessica Stevens, Jordan (Josh) Winningham, Janiece (Fernando) Zapari, Jacob Robbins, and Ben, Katie, and Mackenzie Fair. She was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws; as well as her four siblings. Service is 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Covenant United Methodist Church, 10001 Coldwater Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Private graveside services will be held at English Prairie Cemetery of Brighton, Ind. Memorials can be made in Mim's honor to UMCOR's Clean Water initiative around the world www.advance.umcor.com. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 3, 2019
