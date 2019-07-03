MIRIAM "MIM" ROBBINS, 83, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 29, 2019, surrounded by her family. Mim was deeply committed to her faith and served the Church through a variety of ministries, primarily musical. Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Dr. James "Jim" Robbins; proud mother of Dawn (Dan) Hoffman, Dr. James C. "Rob" (Jeana) Robbins, and Suze (Kelly) Fair; and grandmother of David, Amy, and Matt (Abby) Hoffman, Jessica Stevens, Jordan (Josh) Winningham, Janiece (Fernando) Zapari, Jacob Robbins, and Ben, Katie, and Mackenzie Fair. She was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws; as well as her four siblings. Service is 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Covenant United Methodist Church, 10001 Coldwater Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Private graveside services will be held at English Prairie Cemetery of Brighton, Ind. Memorials can be made in Mim's honor to UMCOR's Clean Water initiative around the world www.advance.umcor.com. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 3, 2019