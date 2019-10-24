MISSIONARY GLADYS (LUCKEY) ESSEX, entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Born March 20, 1932, she was the third born of 10 and a daughter of Robert and Rosa B. Jackson. She retired from Fort Wayne State Hospital as a certified QMA with 30 years of service. She served faithfully at Providence Missionary Baptist Church where she was a chartered member for 63 years. She served on the Deaconess Board and Missionary Society. She leaves to cherish her children, Patricia Oates, Christine (James) Lindsey and Arthur Essex Jr.; grandchildren, Andre' (Fele chia) Oates Sr. and Antisha (Lonzo) Terry (whom she and her husband raised as their own), Mariska and Meena Essex (her special sidekicks); 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Martha Wright of Birmingham, Ala., Elizabeth Turner, James (Dorothy) Jackson and Eddie (Minnie Pearl) Jackson, all of Fort Wayne; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, her church family, and those she cherished dearly. A Homegoing Celebration is noon Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 2317 Holton Ave., with calling beginning at 10 a.m. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens.Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 24, 2019