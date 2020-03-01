MISSY A. NEWMAN

Obituary
MISSY A. NEWMAN, 50, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late William Newman and Madelyn Newman of Fort Wayne, who survives. Missy worked for Waterfield Mortgage Company and the American Red Cross, but her real love and passion was being a mom. She was a member of Fellowship Missionary Church where she served as a Bible study teacher. Missy is also survived by her daughter Marissa Newman of Fort Wayne; brothers, Gary (Gina), Bob (Michele), and Kevin; sisters, Lisa, Theresa, Valerie (Curt), Margot, and Breanna. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Fellowship Missionary Church, 2536 Tillman Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Burial at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the family. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 1, 2020
