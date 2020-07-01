MITCHEL D. MORROLF
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MITCHEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MITCHEL D. MORROLF, 56, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Terry and Laurel Morrolf. As a child, Mitchel was taught the skill of welding and used it his entire life working as an independent welder and also teaching a welding instructional class at Ivy Tech Community College. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy. Mitchel is survived by his wife, Jamie Joslin of Fort Wayne; children, Chance Morrolf, Maegan Morrolf, Stephanie (Tyler) Ambriole, Robert (Ashlee) Banks, David (Amber) Banks, Jaime Banks, and Jake Flores, all of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren; brother, Michael Morrolf; and sisters, Pam, Teresa and Merrit Morrolf. A private service may be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Indiana Donor Network. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved