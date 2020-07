MITCHEL D. MORROLF, 56, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Terry and Laurel Morrolf. As a child, Mitchel was taught the skill of welding and used it his entire life working as an independent welder and also teaching a welding instructional class at Ivy Tech Community College. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy. Mitchel is survived by his wife, Jamie Joslin of Fort Wayne; children, Chance Morrolf, Maegan Morrolf, Stephanie (Tyler) Ambriole, Robert (Ashlee) Banks, David (Amber) Banks, Jaime Banks, and Jake Flores, all of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren; brother, Michael Morrolf; and sisters, Pam, Teresa and Merrit Morrolf. A private service may be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Indiana Donor Network. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com