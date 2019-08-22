MONA L. METTERT, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Born Jan. 8, 1933, in Kokomo, she was a daughter of the late Dallas O. and Mary Francis (Merrell) Watters. She was a member of Simpson United Methodist Church, Fort Wayne, and retired in 1998 from Essex Group after 28 years of service. After retirement, she worked as a "Sample Lady" at Sam's Club, in Fort Wayne. She is survived by her husband of over 65 years, Donald L. Mettert; son, Randy (Michele) Mettert of Fort Wayne; daughter, Ronda (James) Hostetler of Topeka; sister, Martha Hadley of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Lori, Matt, Nick, and Kyle; and two great-grandchildren, Mason and Luke. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Parker. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Heartland Hospice. For online condolences, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 22, 2019