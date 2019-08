MONA L. METTERT, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Born Jan. 8, 1933, in Kokomo, she was a daughter of the late Dallas O. and Mary Francis (Merrell) Watters. She was a member of Simpson United Methodist Church, Fort Wayne, and retired in 1998 from Essex Group after 28 years of service. After retirement, she worked as a "Sample Lady" at Sam's Club, in Fort Wayne. She is survived by her husband of over 65 years, Donald L. Mettert; son, Randy (Michele) Mettert of Fort Wayne; daughter, Ronda (James) Hostetler of Topeka; sister, Martha Hadley of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Lori, Matt, Nick, and Kyle; and two great-grandchildren, Mason and Luke. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Parker. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Heartland Hospice. For online condolences, visit www.domccombandsons.com