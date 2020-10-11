MONA LEE FISHER, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Parkview Hospital. Born Nov. 5, 1933, she was the daughter of the late William Cung and Opal Cartwright. She graduated from Marion High School in 1951. She graduated from I.U. with a degree in Business as a Pi Beta Phi. She worked at North American Van Lines, Magnavox, and WPTA-TV. She retired from International Harvester after 35 years. She is survived by her son, Ron (Patti) Fisher; grandchildren, Shawn and Shannon; and great-grandson, Maxim. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Fisher Sr.; and son, Randy. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808). Private burial will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery.