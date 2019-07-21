Guest Book View Sign Service Information Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services 2403 East Wallen Road Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-490-4060 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services 2403 East Wallen Road Fort Wayne , IN 46825 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MONA LYNN "MONI" EMMETT, 62, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at her home. Born Oct. 10, 1956 in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Virginia (Barger) Zieg. A graduate of Northrop High School, class of 1975, Mona continued her education at Indiana University. Since 1981, Mona was the owner of Baskin Robbins in Fort Wayne which later became known as Mona's Ice Cream Specialties. She was a substitute teacher with East Allen County Schools for several years, also known as Miss "E". One of the few who loved Monday's, Mona was also fond of spending time at Dallas Lake, gardening, dancing, parties, bonfires, traveling, and talking trivia and sports with her grandkids. Mona enjoyed watching judge TV shows, drinking coffee, eating Coney Island and Powers Hamburgers, and visiting the fountains at Freimann Square. At Christmastime and at birthdays, Grandma Mo's joy was giving snacks, gifts, and lottery tickets to her family. In the summer after Christmas, she lived for the ceremonial burning of the Christmas tree. She is survived by her daughter, Makenna (Cory) Emmett Thomas of Fort Wayne; companion, Nicholas Elias of Fort Wayne; brothers, John Zieg of Fort Wayne and Frank Zieg of Denver, Colo.; three grandchildren, Cameron Pressley, Carter Thomas, and Carlea Thomas; nieces, Jessica Zieg and Jada (Chris) Zieg Arca; nephew, Jordan Zieg; and former husband, Robert Emmett of Fort Wayne. Calling is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Advantage Funeral Home, 2403 E. Wallen Rd., Fort Wayne. Inurnment at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the family c/o Makenna Emmett for a future Celebration of Life. For online condolences visit



