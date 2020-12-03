MONICA ANN LAUGHLIN, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne on Dec. 2, 1937, she was a daughter of Charles and Estelle Gable. Monica loved to bake, enjoyed crafts, and visiting Shipshewana. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Michael; three sons, Pat (Kris), Tony (Michelle) and Pete (Stacey); two sisters, Carol (Russ) Hare and Cindy (Dave dec.) Roth; nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild with one on the way. Memorial Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1122 S. Clinton St., where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Johns Cemetery, New Haven. Arrangements by Tom Mungovan Funeral Home, 2221 S. Calhoun St. To send tributes online, visit tommungovan fh.com