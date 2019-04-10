Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MONICA S. WEAVER. View Sign

MONICA S. WEAVER, 63, of Monroeville, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 3:04 a.m., at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born July 2, 1955, in Decatur, Ind., she was she was a daughter of the late Donald Weaver and Joyce (Kelly) Weaver (dec. Feb. 5, 2016). Monica was a member of Monroeville United Methodist Church. She was a 1974 graduate of Heritage High School. She was employed as CNA at various nursing homes. Monica's favorite pastime was sitting on her yellow swing on the front porch and watching people pass byand also talking on the telephone. Surviving are her son, Eric (fianc‚ Tammy Watson) Weaver of Huntington, Ind.; sisters, Kathy Meyer of Fort Wayne, Jeanne Ross of Garland, Texas, Beverly Caston of Hoagland, Ind., and Gail Royse of Fort Wayne; brother, Lynn (Denise) Weaver of Angola, Ind.; and three grandchildren, Shawn Weaver, Summer Weaver and Makayla Watson. She was also preceded in death by Eric's dad, Richard Rhymer; two sisters, Leanne Roe and Jill Weaver; brother, Billy Weaver; and brother-in-law, Mark Royse. Service is 3 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel, in Monroeville, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Ralph Klinker officiating. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Monroeville Memorial Cemetery Preferred memorials to the Monroeville EMS. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel, in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit

111 South Water St

Monroeville , IN 46773

