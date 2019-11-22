MONIQUE E. DATTA (1963 - 2019)
Service Information
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Obituary
MONIQUE E. DATTA, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Born in Shillong, Megha taya (Assam) India on March 17, 1963, she was a daughter of the late Bimol K. and Marcia E. Datta. Monique worked for Don Hall's Restaurants for many years. She is survived by her children, Donald and Ashley; sisters, Deepali and Reemi; brother P.K. "Rik"; and three grandchildren. Service is 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling from 4 p.m. until the service. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 22, 2019
