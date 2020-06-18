MONNA LEE HILL, 90, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Parkview Hospital -Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born April 2, 1930, in Fort Wayne, Monna Lee was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary Virginia Hilker. She was a 60 year member of Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Eucharistic Minister for 20 years, member of the Rosary Sodality and the Legion of Mary. She graduated from Central Catholic High School Class of 1948 and University of Saint Francis and was a elementary teacher at F.W.C.S. for over 30 years. Monna Lee is survived by sons, Danny Hill and Brian Hill, both of Fort Wayne; sister, Virginia Steger; grandchildren, Anna Marie Cutler, Brianna Lee Hill and Christian Daniel Hill; great- grandchild, Amina Hill; and 17 nieces and nephews. Monna Lee was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roger D. Hill; brother, Edward Hilker Jr.; and sister, Marita Duke. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with the Rosary recited at 3:30 p.m. Face covering is required and social distancing will be followed. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, St. Mary's Soup Kitchen or Miss Virginia's Mission House. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 18, 2020.