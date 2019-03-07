MONTRO SALES JR., 65, of Fort Wayne, passed on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Born on Jan. 20, 1954 in Atoka, Tenn., he was a son of the late Montro and Lula Mae Sales, Sr. While living in Illinois he sang with the Holy City Specials quartet group. After moving to Fort Wayne he worked for National ServAll for 27 years and was a member of Restoration Center Church of God in Christ. Surviving are his wife, Mary; children, Tracy Lawrence, Margaretta Sales and Vernida Marie (Marc) Robinson; sisters, Ruby Austin and Debra Lenox; and a brother, Robert Sales; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Lawrence; and brothers-in-law, Stacy Lyons Jr. and Billy Freeman. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Dupree Memorial COGIC, 1231 Hayden St. Calling is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Ellis Funeral Home, 1021 E. Lewis St. Burial in Concordia Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 7, 2019