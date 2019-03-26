MORRIS L. JONES, 85, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Service is noon Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior. Burial to follow at Riverview Cemetery in Churubusco, Ind.
|
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 26, 2019