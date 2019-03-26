MORRIS L. JONES

MORRIS L. JONES, 85, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Service is noon Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior. Burial to follow at Riverview Cemetery in Churubusco, Ind.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 26, 2019
