MURIEL L. ZISK (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "We share in your sorrow at the loss of Muriel. Mariah and..."
    - Linda Jordan
  • "Muriel added much to the life of Uncle Bob. My mother,..."
    - Martha Hurley
  • "Muriel was a wonderful and fun loving individual and will..."
    - Sandy Moore
  • "We loved Muriel. She was a bright light and brought fun..."
    - Shari and Doug Coplen
  • "Muriel was such a warm and caring person and a dear friend..."
    - Jim & Dee Muhler
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46804
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home
8325 Covington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
10700 Aboite Center Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
10700 Aboite Center Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MURIEL L. ZISK, 90, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Port Aux Basques, Newfound land, she was a daughter of the late Victor and Gladys (Billard) Meade. She worked as a switchboard operator at the Harman U.S. Air Force base in Newfoundland and at Tilcon in Connecticut. After retiring and moving to Fort Wayne she volunteered extensively at the Lutheran Cancer Center. Muriel was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. She enjoyed numerous trips with family and friends to various parts of the world. Above all else, she loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are her children, Loretta (Greg) Childs and Paul (Loan) Zisk; grandchildren, Ryan (Molly) Childs, Kelly (Peter) Williamson; and Bryce Zisk; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Reginald Meade, Melvina Purdy; and sister-in-law Maxine Meade. She was also preceded in death by her first spouse, Edward Zisk and second spouse, Robert Coplen; and siblings, Harold Meade, Lloyd Meade, and Mable Noftall. Memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home. To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details