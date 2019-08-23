MURIEL L. ZISK, 90, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Port Aux Basques, Newfound land, she was a daughter of the late Victor and Gladys (Billard) Meade. She worked as a switchboard operator at the Harman U.S. Air Force base in Newfoundland and at Tilcon in Connecticut. After retiring and moving to Fort Wayne she volunteered extensively at the Lutheran Cancer Center. Muriel was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. She enjoyed numerous trips with family and friends to various parts of the world. Above all else, she loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are her children, Loretta (Greg) Childs and Paul (Loan) Zisk; grandchildren, Ryan (Molly) Childs, Kelly (Peter) Williamson; and Bryce Zisk; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Reginald Meade, Melvina Purdy; and sister-in-law Maxine Meade. She was also preceded in death by her first spouse, Edward Zisk and second spouse, Robert Coplen; and siblings, Harold Meade, Lloyd Meade, and Mable Noftall. Memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home. To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 23, 2019