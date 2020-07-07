MURIEL ROSSWURM, 101, of New Haven, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born March 1, 1919, in Hoagland, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Loretta Berg. She was a member of Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven, Ind., the Legion of Mary, Rosary Sodality and Harvest House. She enjoyed gardening and was an amazing cook, cake decorator, ballroom dancer and an excellent seamstress. Muriel is survived by her children, Marilyn Staub of Decatur, Ind., Rita (Ronald) Krawiec of Sanford, Mich., Cynthia (Robert) Kinney of Fort Wayne, Roseann Bloomfield of Fort Wayne, Patricia (Thomas) O'Connor of Fort Wayne, Margaret (Herbert) Halley of Fort Wayne, Monica (Charles) Steinau of Alexandria, Ind., and Marijo (Bill) Sliger of Fort Wayne; son-in-law, Pat Welch of Fort Wayne, Daniel (Carol) Rosswurm of Rochester, Ind., and Phillip (Cindie) Rosswurm of Fort Wayne; 56 grandchildren; 130 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Doris Brager of Fort Wayne and Jane Ternet of New Haven, Ind. Muriel was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Rosswurm; daughters, Vivian Welch and Sandra Rosswurm; grandson, Matthew O'Connor; son-in-law, James Staub; sisters, Sister Laverne Berg, Ruth Haag, Lucille Prouty and Marcella Becker; and brother, Maurice Berg. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Saint John Catholic Cemetery, New Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, St. Mary's Soup Kitchen or the Women's Care Center. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com