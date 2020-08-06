1/
MURL "BUD" WHEELER
MURL "BUD" WHEELER, 75, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born Feb. 27, 1945, in Fort Wayne, Bud was the son of the late Murl and Vera (Wynkoop) Wheeler. He was a 1963 graduate of Elmhurst High School and later attended the International Business College in Fort Wayne. Bud was an electrician by trade and worked with his father at Wheeler Electric. After the business was sold, he became an Electrical Inspector for the Allen County Building Department. Bud also worked as an instructor at Anthis Career Center, Fort Wayne. On Oct. 25, 2003, he was united in marriage to Barbara Lenhart; she preceded in him death on June 19, 2018. During his youth, Bud and his family were faithful fans of the Fort Wayne Daisies and the Zollner Pistons. He was an active member and past president of the International Association of Electrical Inspectors. Bud loved Komet Hockey and ran the penalty box for close to 20 years. Bud is survived by his brothers-in-law, Bill (Leslie) Lenhart of Columbus, Ohio, and Richard Eiden of Miller City, Ohio; cousin, Jim (Kay) Fleck of Columbia City, Ind.; nephews, Craig (Tonya) Eiden of Hicksville, Ohio, and Jeff (Leah) Eiden of Pandora, Ohio; several other cousins and his faithful dog, Harvey. Honoring Bud's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
