MYASIA S. GARDNER
GARDNER, MYASIA S.: Walk-thru visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Ellis Funeral Home. Masks will be required and social distancing will be in place.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 AM
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260-422-6958
Memories & Condolences

August 5, 2020
I enjoyed having Myasia in my class many years ago. She was always sweet, kind and a hard worker.

Mrs. Filler
Teacher
August 5, 2020
I love you, you’ve saved me time and time again from myself and others. I’m truly sad and i know we would’ve completed so much time together rather than the little we had. I will cherish every moment of you never forgetting your face, laugh smile and your constant care for me. My Beautiful Friend, you will always be❤ ***Carmel’s World
Chocolates World
Friend
August 5, 2020
I’ll never forget you and all the good and bad times we had growing up with you was the best I love you see you later
Aliyah Johnson.
