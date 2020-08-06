I enjoyed having Myasia in my class many years ago. She was always sweet, kind and a hard worker.
Mrs. Filler
Teacher
August 5, 2020
I love you, you’ve saved me time and time again from myself and others. I’m truly sad and i know we would’ve completed so much time together rather than the little we had. I will cherish every moment of you never forgetting your face, laugh smile and your constant care for me. My Beautiful Friend, you will always be❤ ***Carmel’s World
Chocolates World
Friend
August 5, 2020
I’ll never forget you and all the good and bad times we had growing up with you was the best I love you see you later
Aliyah Johnson.
