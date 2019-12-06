MYRNA C. STEIGERWALD, 76, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Decatur, Ind. on April 20, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Edward L. and Edna Mae (Mauller) Shoe. Surviving are her children, Tammy Couch of Fort Wayne, Ind., Teri Steigerwald of Fort Wayne, Ind., Gail (Bill) Nitz of Larwill, Ind.; grandchildren, Ashley (Garrett) Hudson, Adam (Natalie) Couch, Tyler (Samantha) Yoder, Jennifer (Weston) Doehrman: and great-grandchildren, Layla Yoder and Savannah and Greyson Couch, Martin Doehrman (due Spring 2020); brother, Thomas Shoe of Fort Wayne. Myrna was also preceded in death by her former husband John "Jack" Steigerwald in April of 2017; brother, Wesley Shoe; and sister, Janelle Boyer; and great-grandchild Emmet Doehrman. A private family burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Memorials may be made to Erin's House for Grieving Children. To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 6, 2019