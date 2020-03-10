MYRON "MIKE" L. MARTIN, 88, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Roanoke, Ind., he was a son of the late Lawrence and Iva (nee Stierwalt) Martin and graduated from Van Buren High School in 1949. Mike proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Later, he was honored to participate in the Fort Wayne Honor Flight. Mike worked for the Tokheim Corporation for over 39 years and was a member of Avalon Missionary Church. Mike was an artist in woodworking, ceramics, and leather tooling. Above all, family meant everything to him. He is survived by his children, Linda Martin of Fort Wayne, Cindy (Don) Grodrian of Monroeville, Ind., and David (Debbie) Martin of Fort Wayne; granddaughters, Melissa (fianc‚ Andy Petras) of Fort Wayne, Emily Martin of Muncie, Ind., and Natalie (Brendon) McCully of North Olmsted, Ohio; step-grandchildren, Steve (Maria) Grodrian of Monroeville, Ind,, Donna Lepper of Markle, Ind., and Kurtis Grodrian of Huntington, Ind.; four step great-grandchildren, and two step great-great-grandchildren. Mike was also preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Helen Martin (nee Hughes); two brothers, and four sisters. Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 11 a.m. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Fort Wayne Honor Flight or the Avalon Missionary Church Benevolent Fund. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 10, 2020