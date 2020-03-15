MYRTLE D. ENGLE, of Fort Wayne, passed away quietly on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital. Born on Feb. 12, 1927, she is survived by son, Dr. Michael Engle; and daughter, Sally Engle; grandchildren, Joshua Engle, Jacob Engle and Emily Engle. Her husband, Dr. Charles Engle, passed away in 1973. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Rd., Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Prairie Grove Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Food Pantry or Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry. Condolences may be left online at www.elzeypattersonrodakfuneralhom .com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2020