NANCIANNE S. "NAN" HELBERG
NANCIANNE "NAN" S. HELBERG, 98, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Born on July 1, 1922 in Brattleboro, Vt., she was a daughter of the late Ralph S. and Pauline (Fisher) Shaw. Nan was an artist and she loved cats. She worked for many years at the Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana. Nan is survived by her daughters, Sarah (Mike) Trittipo, Betsy Lenora, and Jane (Mike) Vorndran; seven grandchildren; sister, Jean S. Aldrich; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry J. Helberg; two sons, Larry and Derek Helberg; and brothers, Giles and Alden Shaw. Per Nan's wishes, no service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Allen County SPCA. Arrangements are entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
