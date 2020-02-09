NANCY A. KNIGHT, 89, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Born on June 17, 1930, she was the daughter of the late C. Erven and Ruth I. (Tonkel) Knight in Fort Wayne. Nancy graduated from North Side High School in 1948 and went on to work as a deputy registrar for voter registration in Allen County. She is survived by her nephews, Stephen L. (Debra) Knight of Wolcottville, Ind., and William (Susan) Knight of Indianapolis, Ind.; niece, Deborah (James) Scheil; and many great nieces and nephews. Nancy was also preceded in death by her brother, Lewis W. Knight. Per Nancy's wishes, no service will be held at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the Allen County SPCA. For online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 9, 2020