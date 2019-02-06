Obituary Guest Book View Sign

NANCY ANN BUHR, 81, of New Haven, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Majestic Care, New Haven. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Katherine (Snider) Bott. She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, New Haven. A sports enthusiast, she could often be found cheering on the Indianapolis Colts and IU Basketball. She loved spending time with her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren held a special place in her heart. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, David; children, Kathy (Jeff) Alcox of Harlan, Jana (Shane) Paisley of Fort Wayne, Randy (Vicki) Easterday of Monroeville and James Easterday of New Haven; grandchildren, Jason and Joel (Aarti) Colglazier, Kara Scott, Kristen (Eric) Momenee, Michael Alcox, Brandon (Elizabeth), Colton, Emily, Peyton, and Trenton Easterday, Jessica (Tim) Lowrey, and Jami and Tabatha Weileman; and 20 great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Green Rd., New Haven with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Paul Shoemaker officiating. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church. Burial in church cemetery. Preferred memorials are to the church. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930, New Haven. To share online condolences, please visit



