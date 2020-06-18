NANCY ANN (GRINDLE) BUTLER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share NANCY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NANCY ANN (GRINDLE) BUTLER, 66, of Fort Wayne, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on the evening of Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home. Born July 28, 1953, in Warsaw, Ind., she was a daughter of Bud and Ann (Wedler) Grindle. She married the love of her life her devoted husband, Jerry Butler on Sept. 21, 1971. She worked as a Realtor for close to 25 years. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, cooking, garage saleing and visiting her friends in Canada with her husband. She is lovingly remembered by her son, Michael (Radi) Butler; stepmother, Phyllis Grindle; sisters, Michelle Davis, Cheryl (Ken) Richardson and Mary (Harry) Johnston; brother, Tim (Michelle) Grindle; grandchildren, Michael Butler Jr., Amber Butler, Alexis Hutchison, Savannah (Jade) Hendry, Eri Butler, Mallory (Logan) Katt, Brendan Meyer, and Sashka Butler; eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving daughter, Tracy (Butler) Meyer; and mother, Ann (Wedler) Grindle. A memorial will be held later at the park. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved