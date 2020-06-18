NANCY ANN (GRINDLE) BUTLER, 66, of Fort Wayne, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on the evening of Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home. Born July 28, 1953, in Warsaw, Ind., she was a daughter of Bud and Ann (Wedler) Grindle. She married the love of her life her devoted husband, Jerry Butler on Sept. 21, 1971. She worked as a Realtor for close to 25 years. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, cooking, garage saleing and visiting her friends in Canada with her husband. She is lovingly remembered by her son, Michael (Radi) Butler; stepmother, Phyllis Grindle; sisters, Michelle Davis, Cheryl (Ken) Richardson and Mary (Harry) Johnston; brother, Tim (Michelle) Grindle; grandchildren, Michael Butler Jr., Amber Butler, Alexis Hutchison, Savannah (Jade) Hendry, Eri Butler, Mallory (Logan) Katt, Brendan Meyer, and Sashka Butler; eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving daughter, Tracy (Butler) Meyer; and mother, Ann (Wedler) Grindle. A memorial will be held later at the park. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.