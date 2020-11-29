NANCY ANN STEINBACH, 87, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Wausau, Wis., on April 8, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Helen Callaway. Nancy married William Steinbach on Jan. 31, 1953 in Riverside, Calif. She was a stay at home mom raising two sons, Jeff and Greg, and later a daughter, Elisa. Nancy and her family moved frequently as she followed her husband through his military career having lived in places all throughout the U.S. as well as England. They finally settled in Fort Wayne in 1971. Nancy was a very active member in her church, including singing tenor in her church choir which she and her husband enjoyed doing together. Most recently she was a member of First Wayne United Methodist Church. Nancy and William enjoyed square dancing, playing bridge, and being active in their homeowners association. She was very active in Girl Scouts having served the role of coordinator. They were board members of the League for the Blind, and involved with Turnstone and the MS Society. Nancy owned her own business, Indiana Carefree - Jene' for 20 years, during which time she gave many seminars on personal protection. Nancy was a faithful caregiver to her husband for four decades, during which time William was stricken with Multiple Sclerosis, eventually becoming quadriplegic. Nancy and William remained very active and caring for others despite the challenges of MS. She will be remembered as a phenomenal mother and human being by all who knew her. Surviving are her children, Jeff (Janet) Steinbach, Greg (Melody) Steinbach and Elisa (Mike) Davis; grandchildren, Jonathan, Amber, Breann, Rachel, Andrea, Kendra, and Matthew; and great-grandchildren, Vivian, Amberly, Anna, Collin, Vanessa, Noah, Tucker, Lacie, and Callie. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Steinbach; and sister, Jean Hawley. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Indiana State Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Fort Wayne Women's Bureau Rape Awareness Program. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home. To leave online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com