Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY CAROL ROGERS. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls 8325 Covington Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46804 (260)-426-9494 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM The Chapel 2505 West Hamilton Road Fort Wayne , IN View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM The Chapel 2505 West Hamilton Road Fort Wayne , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NANCY CAROL ROGERS, of Saint James City, Fla., passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019, at her home. Born Oct. 16, 1931, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Wendell and Elsie Mae Keating Robinson. She graduated from South Side High School in 1949. She worked in administration at Wolf & Dessauer Department store in Fort Wayne until her marriage to John A. Rogers. Nancy was very active in numerous civic affairs. She was elected President of the board of Directors of the Y.W.C.A. in 1979 and saw the athletic facility through to a grand conclusion. Nancy and her husband, John were appointed chair people of the Family Division for the Y.W.C.A.'s Villa Capital appeal in 1978. She served with the P.E.O. for many years with her beloved P.E.O. sisters. Her philanthropic involvement was extensive, including The United Way, ARCH, M.S., Fallen Navy Seals families, The Calusa Land Trust of Pine Island with a Nature Trail named after her, K9's For Warriors and The Community Harvest Food Bank as a board member. Her greatest accomplishment she felt was her seven children. Surviving are her children, John W. (Suzanne) Rogers of Fort Wayne, Joyce A. (Joseph) Leeuw of St. James City, Fla., Thomas W. (Denise) Rogers of Fort Wayne, Michael W. (Janet) Rogers of Fort Wayne, Carol E. (James) Rogers of Cape Coral, Fla., and Joe (Staci) Rogers of Alpharetta, Ga.; daughter-in-law, Kathy Rogers; best friend and aunt, Kathryn Bixler of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Stacey Mertz (David) Padovan, Wesley (Nevie) Mertz, Samuel (Jessie) Rogers, Joanna Rogers, Jordan Rogers, Raegan Rinker, Raechel Cobb, Ryan Rogers, Logan Rogers, Elizabeth Lindsay, Meredith Lindsay, Jamison Lindsay, Chandler Rogers, Blakeley Rogers, Heather Hoffman, and Jon (Abby Cuntz) Rogers; great-grandchildren, Jay P. Padovan, Lillian Padovan, George Cobb, Olivia Cobb, Reese Rinker, Rylee Rinker, and Maximus Rinker; and her friend and caretaker, Dorothy Shackleton of St. James City, Fla. She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Rogers; son, David A. Rogers; and brother, Thomas Robinson. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at The Chapel, 2505 W. Hamilton Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46814), with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of service. A private burial will be held at Lindenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home and Moffitt Cancer Center of



NANCY CAROL ROGERS, of Saint James City, Fla., passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019, at her home. Born Oct. 16, 1931, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Wendell and Elsie Mae Keating Robinson. She graduated from South Side High School in 1949. She worked in administration at Wolf & Dessauer Department store in Fort Wayne until her marriage to John A. Rogers. Nancy was very active in numerous civic affairs. She was elected President of the board of Directors of the Y.W.C.A. in 1979 and saw the athletic facility through to a grand conclusion. Nancy and her husband, John were appointed chair people of the Family Division for the Y.W.C.A.'s Villa Capital appeal in 1978. She served with the P.E.O. for many years with her beloved P.E.O. sisters. Her philanthropic involvement was extensive, including The United Way, ARCH, M.S., Fallen Navy Seals families, The Calusa Land Trust of Pine Island with a Nature Trail named after her, K9's For Warriors and The Community Harvest Food Bank as a board member. Her greatest accomplishment she felt was her seven children. Surviving are her children, John W. (Suzanne) Rogers of Fort Wayne, Joyce A. (Joseph) Leeuw of St. James City, Fla., Thomas W. (Denise) Rogers of Fort Wayne, Michael W. (Janet) Rogers of Fort Wayne, Carol E. (James) Rogers of Cape Coral, Fla., and Joe (Staci) Rogers of Alpharetta, Ga.; daughter-in-law, Kathy Rogers; best friend and aunt, Kathryn Bixler of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Stacey Mertz (David) Padovan, Wesley (Nevie) Mertz, Samuel (Jessie) Rogers, Joanna Rogers, Jordan Rogers, Raegan Rinker, Raechel Cobb, Ryan Rogers, Logan Rogers, Elizabeth Lindsay, Meredith Lindsay, Jamison Lindsay, Chandler Rogers, Blakeley Rogers, Heather Hoffman, and Jon (Abby Cuntz) Rogers; great-grandchildren, Jay P. Padovan, Lillian Padovan, George Cobb, Olivia Cobb, Reese Rinker, Rylee Rinker, and Maximus Rinker; and her friend and caretaker, Dorothy Shackleton of St. James City, Fla. She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Rogers; son, David A. Rogers; and brother, Thomas Robinson. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at The Chapel, 2505 W. Hamilton Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46814), with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of service. A private burial will be held at Lindenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home and Moffitt Cancer Center of Breast Cancer Research. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close