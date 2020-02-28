NANCY D. WERLING, 76, of Fort Wayne, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born Aug. 9, 1943, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Echo Fox. Nancy retired as a teller at Fort Wayne National Bank. She was a member of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church and enjoyed spending time with family and especially the grandchildren. Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Larry; son, Chris (Jane) Werling of Arlington Heights, Ill.; and grandchildren, Grace, Ben and Jack. Memorial Mass is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Our Lady of Good Hope, 7215 St. Joe Road, with calling one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Diabetes Association and "hugging your (grand) kids or laughing out loud with a friend". To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 28, 2020